Bill 7 is Dead, Advise the President-LAZ’s lawyers to ATTORNEY GENERAL



Dear Honourable Attorney General,



Re: Law Association of Zambia v Speaker of the National Assembly (Petition No. 2025/CCZ/0015) – Presidential Commentary on Bill No. 7 of 2025







As you are aware, the effect of the Constitutional Court’s Judgment in Munir Zulu & Celestine Mukandila v Attorney General (2025/CCZ/009) on the Speaker’s Ruling of 9 July 2025 is currently the subject of the above-captioned petition and is therefore sub judice.





We write to express our serious concern regarding the President’s repeated public characterisation of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 (“Bill No. 7”) as “deferred,” rather than null and void ab initio, which is the clear effect of the Constitutional Court’s Judgment.





On 26 June 2025, Parliament deferred Bill No. 7 on the assumption that it had been lawfully introduced. However, on 27 June 2025, the Constitutional Court, in Munir Zulu & Celestine Mukandila v Attorney General (2025/CCZ/009), held that the entire legislative process undertaken under Articles 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 9, 61, 90, 91 and 92 of the Constitution, and was therefore unconstitutional, null and void ab initio, and of no legal effect whatsoever.





Despite this binding Judgment, on 12 July 2025, during a meeting with the United Nations officials and again at the LGAZ Annual Conference, the President stated that Bill No. 7 “has not been discontinued but only deferred,” thereby implying that the legislative measures voided by the Constitutional Court remain in force or may be revived.





By characterising Bill No. 7 as merely “deferred,” notwithstanding the Constitutional Court’s Judgment, the President’s remarks:



(a) Undermine constitutional supremacy (Articles 1(3) and 2) by suggesting that an act or omission declared null and void by the Constitutional Court may be revived by executive fiat;





(b) Breach the separation of powers by implying that Parliament may resurrect a legislative process invalidated by the Constitutional Court;



(c) Contravene Article 128(4) of the Constitution, which provides that decisions of the Constitutional Court are binding on all persons and authorities; and





(d) Erode public confidence in the rule of law by signalling that judicial determinations may be disregarded or reinterpreted by the Executive.





Requests:



Accordingly, we respectfully request that your office:



1. Advise the Presidency to cease any commentary inconsistent with the Court’s Judgment and to acknowledge unequivocally that Bill No. 7 is null and void, having been declared unconstitutional, null ab initio, and of no legal effect;





2. Reaffirm that any future attempt to amend the Constitution must commence de novo under Article 79, and comply fully with all procedural safeguards, including public consultation, public consultation, and parliamentary process; and





3. Ensure that all Executive communications are consistent with the binding effect of the Constitutional Court’s ruling pursuant to Article 128(4), and that no suggestion is made, explicitly or implicitly, that a process declared void may be revived.





We are mindful that under the principle of constitutional governance, all organs of the state, including the Executive, are bound to give full effect to decisions of the Constitutional Court.





We trust that, in light of the Court’s definitive Judgment, you will counsel the President to align his public statements and internal processes with the principle of constitutional supremacy.





Kindly acknowledge receipt of this letter by signing a copy of the letter, which is attached.





Yours faithfully,





Cc: The President – Law Association of Zambia