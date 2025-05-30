BILL 7 IS TOTAL FRAUD- HON KAFWAYA



……..says UPND arrogance has gone out of the roof



Lusaka………..Thursday, 29th May, 2025.



Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has described the recently published Constitutional Amendment number 7 of 2025 as Total Fraud.





Hon Kafwaya said the Zambian people should reject the bill because their views have not been considered.



He has questioned the perceived consultations being undertaken by Justice Minister Princess Kasune when the bill has already been published.





Hon Kafwaya said such an activity is deception on the part of the UPND and a waste of Tax payers money.



Hon Kafwaya said this bill has been gazetted for onward transmission to the National Assembly for enactment.





He said this means that the Executive has completed its work and the only job that remains for the executive, it is for the President to sign this bill once it passes Parliament and thereafter becomes part of the constitution.





He said the UPND arrogance has continued despite the constitutional amendment being rejected overwhelmingly by all critical statekeholders.





“What are those consultations for because the bill has already been published. That is deception, it is a waste of resources. The executive cannot make consultations on behalf of Parliament. Parliament will appoint it’s own committee. I find this exercise as deception by the UPND,” he said.





And Hon Kafwaya criticized the bill’s content, particularly the introduction of 42 unelected individuals who would find their way into Parliament.



He wondered who these individuals would represent and argued that the bill’s provisions would lead to unnecessary expenses with 211 MPs and 42 additional individuals continuing to draw salaries even after Parliament is dissolved.





Hon Kafwaya has also described the bill’s provisions as immoral, particularly the suggestion that the Attorney General and Auditor General remain in office until new appointees are sworn in, even if the current President loses elections.





He said that the bill’s process and content are completely wrong and urged the people of Zambia to reject it.





“What type of thinking is this, parliament is dissolved. Three months that is given for campaign, it is wrong to make people pay for leaders who are not working. It is immoral. The process and the content is completely wrong. This bill is saying that Attorney General and Auditor General, once HH loses elections, this bill is saying the solicitor General, and Attoney General should remain in office until new people are sworn in. They want the attoney General to remain in office even after wrongly advising the President. What kind of thinking is that…..,” he said.