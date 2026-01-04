BILL 7 PASSED BECAUSE ALL POLITICAL PARTIES SUPPORTED IT – LEVY NGOMA

January 03, 2026

Kasama – Special Advisor to the President for Political Affairs, Mr. Levy Ngoma, has attributed the successful passage of Bill 7 into law to the collective support of all political parties represented in Parliament.

Mr. Ngoma explained that the Bill was not a product of one political formation, but a result of consensus and cooperation among Members of Parliament from different parties. He noted that Parliament comprises of four major political parties, all of which voted in support of the Bill, enabling it to pass into law.

He was speaking upon arrival at Kasama Airport in Northern Province yesterday, where he is on a working visit to assess various government developmental projects currently being implemented in the region.

Mr. Ngoma emphasized that President Hakainde Hichilema believes in inclusiveness and works with a wide range of stakeholders to ensure meaningful and equitable development across the country.

He stated that Bill 7 would not have passed if it had relied solely on the ruling UPND, but succeeded because of the goodwill and support from other political parties.

Mr. Ngoma further disclosed that during his stay in the province, he is scheduled to meet several traditional leaders, beginning with Mwine Lubemba, as part of continued engagement with traditional authorities.

(C) The Falcon News