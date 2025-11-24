⬆️ READER OPINION | Bill 7 Protest: Who Are The Majority?



I write after following your coverage of the November 28 protest calls and the debate around the constitutional amendment process. My concern is simple. The loudest voices against Bill 7 seem to be concentrated in very specific parts of the country. Without sounding divisive, anyone who reads the news can see the pattern.





The organisers who have approached my office, the clergy who are leading the conversations, and the civil society voices pushing hardest all appear to come from the same region. This is a fact that is visible in the media. It raises questions about whether this truly reflects national sentiment.





If the message is that the majority of Zambians are unhappy, then we must ask what measure is being used to make that claim. We have not seen mass mobilisation in Central Province. No large movement has taken shape in Southern, Western, Copperbelt, Luapula or Eastern.





Even in North Western there is silence. The biggest organised activity remains in Lusaka and in the Northern zone where Catholic leaders have taken strong positions. Does this represent the majority, or are these isolated but influential pockets?





The organisers and the media insist the Bill is dangerous. They say it gives the ruling party an advantage. They say it opens the door to power consolidation. Yet, to date, the public has not been shown the exact clauses that create those risks.





Many of us would like to read the specific sections that pose a threat. We hear warnings, but we do not see evidence. If this is a national crisis, the public deserves a clause-by-clause explanation.





I expected the media, including your platform, to take the lead in breaking down what is in the Bill. Instead, we continue to hear general statements with no supporting detail. If there are provisions that tilt the political field, let them be published in full. If there are changes that weaken institutions, let the public see them. People cannot protest against what they have not read or understood.





This is why I worry about the framing of this issue as a nationwide revolt. When support for the protest appears concentrated in only two regions, it becomes hard to claim national consensus. A constitutional debate must unite the country. It must reflect voices from all corners, not only the loudest or the most organised groups. National decisions cannot be driven by regional energy alone.





I urge the media to help citizens make informed choices. Break down the Bill. Publish the clauses. Separate fear from fact. If this reform is dangerous, Zambians will see it. If it is not, the nation will also judge for itself. What we need is clarity, not pressure. What we need is information, not emotion.





Submission by: Mwasha Kabanda



 Editor’s Note (very important):



This article is part of our Reader Opinion Series. It does not represent the editorial position of The People’s Brief. We publish diverse viewpoints to enrich national dialogue. For submissions, email: editor.peoplesbrief@gmail.com.