BILL 7 REJECTED! MUNDUBILE DEMANDS MPs RETURN “DIRTY MONEY” AS PUBLIC OUTRAGE GROWS





Tonse Alliance Chairperson for Parliamentary Affairs Brian Mundubile has declared that Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 has already been rejected by Zambians and should not proceed, warning MPs accused of receiving bribes to support it to “return the money immediately.”





His statement follows allegations by respected political scholar Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, who revealed that some Members of Parliament were being offered up to K3 million and government-linked contracts to back the controversial bill.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mundubile condemned the alleged bribery, saying it was shameful that lawmakers would accept money at a time when elderly farmers are sleeping at FRA depots, waiting to be paid for their grain.





He argued that MPs already receive salaries and allowances and should not be taking funds meant for vulnerable citizens, stressing that no patriotic Zambian would support a bill that was “rejected before it even entered Parliament.”





Mundubile said Bill 7 poses serious risks to the country’s democratic order, and urged legislators to join the Oasis Forum in peaceful demonstrations designed to stop the amendment process.





He insisted that the Alliance would stand firmly with citizens, describing the bill as undemocratic and unacceptable, and warning that parliamentarians who support it are betraying their constitutional oath





At the same event, PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs George Chisanga distanced his party’s MPs from the bribery allegations, stating that those under the “real leadership of the Patriotic Front” were not among those implicated by Dr. Sishuwa.





Chisanga said the PF will engage Dr. Sishuwa to obtain the names of the allegedly compromised MPs so they can be de-campaigned in their constituencies for betraying public trust.





He reaffirmed that PF MPs remain committed to defending the Constitution, even if it means facing suspension, and pledged that they are ready to sign social contracts with the public declaring that they will not support Bill 7 under any circumstance.



©️ KUMWESU | November 24, 2025