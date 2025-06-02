“BILL 7: THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE, NOT A POWER GRAB LIKE BILL 10”



by Timmy



Folks, let me tell you, Bill 7 is a tremendous piece of legislation that’s going to make Zambia great again. It’s all about saving public funds, reducing unnecessary by-elections, and promoting stability in our local governments.





🔴How Bill 7 Works



✅No By-Elections for Opposition Seats: When an opposition seat falls vacant, the party that sponsored the candidate will simply elect a new person to occupy the seat. This will save us a lot of time, money, and resources.



✅Independent Candidates: If an independent candidate’s seat falls vacant, a by-election will be held. It’s only fair, folks.



✅Progressive Bill: I’ve read the whole bill, and let me tell you, it’s a winner. It’s going to help us deal with political violence and make our country a better place.





🔴Why Bill 7 is a Game-Changer



✅Opposition Stands a Better Chance: Believe it or not, the opposition actually stands to benefit more from this bill. They’ll have a better chance of retaining their seats, and that’s what makes this bill so great.



✅Saving Public Funds: By avoiding unnecessary by-elections, we’ll save a lot of money that can be used for more important things, like developing our country and helping our people.

✅Reducing Political Violence: Bill 7 will help reduce political violence by minimizing the number of by-elections, which are often a source of tension and conflict.





🔴What Makes Bill 7 Different from Bill 10



✅Not a Power Grab: Unlike Bill 10, Bill 7 is not designed to give the ruling party an upper hand against the opposition. It’s meant to benefit all Zambians, regardless of their party affiliation.



✅Fair and Progressive: Bill 7 is a fair and progressive bill that will help us build a better future for ourselves and our children. Let’s support it and make Zambia great again.





