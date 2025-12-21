Bill 7 Vote Seen as Major Win



A concerned citizen, FARAI RUVANYATHI, says the past week may mark President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s most significant political victory since 2021.





Mr. RUVANYATHI says the successful passage of Bill 7 in Parliament, which had faced strong and sustained opposition, amounted to a major strategic and legislative success.





He says in a notable turn of events, a considerable number of opposition Members of Parliament voted in favour of the Bill, turning the outcome into a bipartisan show of support that unsettled the President’s critics.





Mr. RUVANYATHI further says the election of President HICHILEMA as interim incoming Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community –SADC- until August 2026 has added to the momentum.





He says the appointment is significant on several fronts, as it reflects regional confidence in the President’s diplomatic capacity.





Mr. RUVANYATHI says this development runs counter to claims by his adversaries, who have persistently advanced a narrative of regional rejection and isolation.





He says at a time when governments across Africa face intense political contestation, President HICHILEMA stands apart, partly because his opponents have failed to build ideological unity, policy clarity or strategic discipline.



This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Mr. RUVANYATHI.