Bill Gates Apologizes for Ties to Jeffrey Epstein, admits affairs with two ladies

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has publicly apologized for his past association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

During a town hall meeting with staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on Tuesday, Gates described it as a “huge mistake.”

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Gates told employees he regretted spending time with Epstein and bringing foundation executives into meetings with him.

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” Gates said, adding: “I apologize to other people who are drawn into this because of the mistake that I made.”

He acknowledged the his relationship with Epstein began after Epstein had been convicted of soliciting a minor.

He also added that he and Epstein flew together in private jets and hung out in New York, Germany, France, and Washington.

In the town hall, Gates insisted: “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” and emphasized he “never spent any time with victims, the women around him.”

Gates also addressed personal matters, acknowledging two extramarital affairs with Russian women—one described in reports as a bridge player and another as a nuclear physicist—that Epstein later became aware of.

He stressed these relationships were separate from Epstein’s circle and did not involve any of Epstein’s victims or criminal conduct.

According to Gates, he met these women through his own social and business networks.

He further noted that the photos of him with women were requested by Epstein who asked him to take photos with his assistant.

The Gates Foundation issued a statement confirming that Gates “took responsibility for his actions” during the candid discussion, where he fielded questions in detail.

A foundation spokesperson noted the meeting addressed the impact of the Epstein-related publicity on the organization’s work.