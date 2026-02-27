While defending that didn’t spend “any time with the victims” of Jeffery Epstein’s sex trafficking, Bill Gates has admitted to having affairs with two Russian women.👀😳





The Microsoft co-founder was at the centre of lurid claims about his private life in emails from Epstein released by the US Department of Justice this month.





Speaking to employees at his institute this week, Gates confirmed that he had affairs with two Russian women while married to ex-wife Melinda French Gates but strongly denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.





The 70-year-old explained he had flings with a Russian bridge player and a nuclear physicist, which were later discovered by Epstein.





The Russian bridge player he referred to is believed to be Mila Antonova, who reportedly met Bill Gates around 2010 and attended a coding school paid for by Epstein.





It follows earlier reports which said convicted sex trafficker Epstein used the information to blackmail Gates, demanding he repay the money he had spent on Antonova’s tuition fees.





But Bill Gates insisted he’d never visited Epstein’s now-infamous island Little St James, where victims of sex trafficking are alleged to have been taken.





He told Gates Foundation employees: “I never went to the island. I never met any women. And so, you know, the more that comes out, the more clear it’ll be that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behaviour.”





Among the millions of files released by the US Department of Justice were claims from Jeffrey Epstein, in an unsent email, that Bill Gates asked for antibiotics he could “surreptitiously give” to his then-wife Melinda after catching a sexually transmitted infection from sleeping with “Russian girls”.





In an interview Gates denied the “false” accusations and said: “Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself. That email was never sent. The email is false.





“I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way? Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise that I did that.”





Bill Gates and Melinda Gates finalised their divorce in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, following reports that the billionaire Microsoft co-founder had an extramarital affair. #NewsForYou