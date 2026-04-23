Bill Gates probed by his foundation over close ties to p£dophile Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates’ foundation has launched a probe into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein following the shocking release of files linked to the p£dophile.

The Microsoft billionaire’s relationship with Epstein was exposed last year when the Department of Justice released a tranche of documents containing emails and photos of the two.

Several of the files also included communication between the late financier and the Gates Foundation’s staff.

Now, the Gates Foundation has announced it is investigating the whole organization’s ties to Epstein.

‘In March, with the support of our Chair, Bill Gates, and our independent Governing Board members, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman commissioned an external review to assess past foundation engagement with Epstein, and our current policies for vetting and developing new philanthropic partnerships,’ the foundation said in a statement.

‘That review is underway, and we expect the board and management will receive an update this summer.’

Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman sent a memo to staff on Tuesday addressing the review and recently announced layoffs.

‘This is a challenging time for our organization in many ways, but it also highlights the critical importance of taking the tough actions now,’ Suzman wrote in the memo viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Suzman also said that a recent board meeting in London included a session on the impact of the Justice Department’s Epstein files and how they relate to the foundation’s work and reputation.

Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that it was a mistake for him to meet Epstein.

He is scheduled testify about his Epstein ties before Congress in June.