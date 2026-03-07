“Billionaire Rob Hersov Sparks Major Political Storm After Claiming the ANC Is ‘An Iran Proxy’ — Calls for Investigations into Ramaphosa, Mbalula and Others.”





South African billionaire businessman Rob Hersov has ignited intense political debate after making explosive allegations about the African National Congress.





During a recent discussion, Hersov claimed that the ANC is acting as “an Iran proxy,” arguing that the party’s political positions and international relationships raise serious questions about foreign influence.





Hersov went further, suggesting that several prominent figures should face scrutiny, including Cyril Ramaphosa, Fikile Mbalula, and former international relations minister Naledi Pandor.





He also mentioned humanitarian leader Imtiaz Sooliman, accusing what he described as a network of individuals aligned with Iranian interests — claims that have not been proven and remain highly controversial.



In his remarks, Hersov referenced past concerns surrounding MTN Group and its historical business dealings in Iran, suggesting these relationships should be re-examined.





The comments have already triggered strong reactions across social media and political circles, with some supporters saying Hersov is raising questions that deserve investigation, while critics argue the accusations are reckless and inflammatory.





South Africa’s government has not responded directly to Hersov’s statements.



The controversy comes at a time when the country’s foreign policy positions in the Middle East — particularly its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice — have already placed Pretoria under intense international scrutiny.





For now, Hersov’s remarks remain his personal allegations, but they have reignited a fierce debate about foreign influence, geopolitics, and the direction of South Africa’s leadership.