Strive Masiyiwa, Zimbabwe’s richest man, forged his empire from humble beginnings in the 1990s. Starting with a small telecoms dream, he built Econet Wireless into a continental powerhouse operating in over 20 countries. His ventures stretch far beyond Zimbabwe, spanning fintech, renewable energy, and philanthropy.

Masiyiwa’s journey from a young engineer to a global business leader inspires countless African entrepreneurs. Yet, even for Africa’s billionaires, fortune can shift quickly. After reaching a $1.3 billion peak in August, Masiyiwa’s wealth has dipped. According to Forbes, his net worth now stands at around $1.2 billion — a notable decline.

Econet Strive Masiyiwa net worth drop

Strive Masiyiwa. Image via Instagram @strivemasiyiwa

Econet boss billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s net worth drops by millions

Masiyiwa’s wealth has fallen by $100 million in recent months and $600 million year-to-date. The drop follows a revaluation of his public holdings in Harare-listed companies. Zimbabwe’s volatile economy has played a major role in the decline. In May, the government replaced the local currency with the gold-backed ZiG to fight inflation.

However, the move unsettled investors and disrupted market confidence. Corporate valuations tumbled across sectors, dragging down the value of Masiyiwa’s stakes. Econet and other group subsidiaries faced pressure from reduced liquidity and fluctuating exchange rates.

Despite these setbacks, Masiyiwa remains one of Africa’s most influential entrepreneurs. His long-term investments and global partnerships continue to anchor his empire. Still, the current dip highlights how deeply Zimbabwe’s economic shifts can ripple through even the strongest fortunes.

Zimbabweans react

After Zimcelebs shared the news of Econet boss billionaire Strive Masiyiwa’s net worth drop, people had a lot to say.

@E Muzonzini “1 munhu akaita billionaire at large nekutengesa airtime 🔥”

@TUKAZ🇿🇼 “Isusu vemusika ma sales akadzika tonzi tirimarombe 😢honaiwo kana bhiliyoneee uyu zvukutomumamisawo”

@ƎƆIᗡ “God I pray that I reach a level where if i lose 100million I will still be miles away from being broke”

@Tanaka Duduza Mpofu “zviriko he will come back stronger, inga Liver yaka dropper wani ma points zuro😢”

@yours_kairo “Because haungati smartbiz wakuchinja wakuita smart suite uchitibhadharisa $70 padata Strive iwewe…Don’t faint on us ita mushe”

@Tinotenda Makoto “He invested that money just wait a year you will see”