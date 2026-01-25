BILLIONAIRES BENCHED! 🇦🇺💰

Australia Caps Mega-Rich Election Spending at Just $50,000





Australia has moved to shut the door on billionaire money dominating politics after passing a new law that sharply limits how much wealthy individuals can pour into political parties.





Under the Bill, billionaires including global tycoons like Elon Musk will be restricted to a maximum of $50,000 in political spending, ending the era of deep-pocketed elites bankrolling campaigns at will.





The move is being hailed as a major win for democracy, aimed at stopping the super-rich from effectively buying elections and drowning out ordinary voters. Supporters say the law levels the playing field, ensuring political power comes from citizens, not cheque books.





With public trust in politics under strain worldwide, Australia’s crackdown sends a clear message: elections are not for sale no matter how big your bank balance is.