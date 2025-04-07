BiNWEL MPUNDU ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY TO NORTH WESTERNERS OVER MISUNDERSTOOD REMARKS

MPUNDU ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY TO NORTH WESTERNERS OVER MISUNDERSTOOD REMARKS



Kitwe… Monday April 7, 2025



Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Chansa Mpundu has issued a public apology to the people of Northwestern Province following growing concerns over remarks that were widely perceived as insulting to the region’s residents.





In a statement released on social media, the MP expressed regret over the misunderstanding caused by what he described as “cheap propaganda” spread by certain individuals, including the administrator of the Northwestern Facebook media page and a Mr. Larry Mweetwa.





According to Mpundu, these individuals misrepresented a private conversation he had with a UPND member identified as George from Kasama.





Hon Mpundu clarified that during the Facebook exchange, he had criticized specific individuals from Northwestern Province who had threatened to circumcise former President Edgar Lungu, referring to them as “fools.”





He emphasized that this comment was directed at those particular individuals and not the people of the province as a whole.





However, he stated that because he did not explicitly name the individuals, the propagandists distorted his words to make it appear as though he was referring to the entire population of Northwestern.





The lawmaker also alleged that Larry Mweetwa, whom he identified as a senior government official, edited a clarification video he had made and used it to further spread what he termed as “malicious propaganda.”





“I have always said we can differ politically, but fabricating lies that risk sowing tribal divisions is unacceptable,” Hon Mpundu stated in his message.





He added that after receiving numerous messages from concerned residents of Northwestern Province, he felt it was necessary to publicly clarify his position and extend a sincere apology.





The MP revealed that he has deep personal ties to the region, having started his early education at Mumbezhi Primary School in the province, where his late father worked.



He also noted that Kaonde, a local language spoken in Northwestern, is his second language.





Describing the situation as heartbreaking, Mpundu expressed disappointment that some individuals would exploit the incident for political gain and create a rift between him and a region he considers his “second home.”



Looking ahead, he pledged to visit the province and engage directly with traditional and senior leaders to further clarify the matter.





Additionally, he announced plans to pursue legal action against those he believes are responsible for damaging his reputation.





“It takes years to build a name, but only seconds to destroy it through lies and propaganda,” Mpundu lamented, while expressing hope that the people of Northwestern would accept his public apology.