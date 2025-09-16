BINWELL MPUNDU DENIES SEDITIOUS PRACTICES CHARGES IN COURT



CELEBRATED and influential law maker Binwell Mpundu has pleaded not guilty to charges of seditious practices after allegedly making inflammatory statements linking Trevor Mwinde to the abduction of Hon. Jay Jay Banda





The case mirrors earlier convictions of former MPs Maureen Mabonga (Mfuwe) and Munir Zulu (Lumezi), who both lost their seats after facing similar seditious charges.





Prosecutors claim the independent lawmaker went further on December 29, 2024, urging fellow politicians to arm themselves for protection remarks authorities say threatened public order.





Appearing before Magistrate Webster Milumbe, Mpundu denied the allegations, and a not guilty plea was entered. His trial has been set for October 13, 2025.