Binwell Mpundu  disappoints followers for sharing Why Me’s video

Binwell disappoints followers for sharing Why Me’s video





HUNDREDS of Facebook users have left messages of disappointment on Binwell Mpundu’s page after the Nkana Member of Parliament shared a video of Francis Kapwepwe, popularly known as Why Me, a notorious political mercenary infamous for his septic tank vocabulary.





https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=994247449512684&id=100067823136380&mibextid=Nif5oz



While many Zambians have condemned Why Me’s unfiltered insults against President Hakainde Hichilema, other citizens, some members of the Patriotic Front (PF), Tonse Alliance and their supporters have continued to celebrate him.





Upon his release from prison where he spent a year in custody for hate speech, Kapwepwe was paraded as a hero by PF members with Given Lubinda even elevating him to the status of a freedom fighter, urging young people to emulate him.





But barely days after tasting freedom, Kapwepwe jumped right back into his old ways, trading insults like a marketeer selling tomatoes but this time around from a hidden location where he was spotted being served food by fugitive Emmanuel Jay Banda.





Then came Mpundu, a serial government critic who decided to share Why Me’s latest video on his page.



Instead of applause, Mpundu got a backlash so loud it could have been mistaken for a political rally.





The video in question featured Why Me engaging in his usual vulgar antics, telling a woman that it was her mother who was ineligible for elections and not Edgar Lungu.



His words were as usual laced with insults as he was telling off the lady who seemed not to care about the vulgar language she was subjected to.





But Zambians were unimpressed, especially that an honorable MP saw it fit to give a serial insultant general (IG) a platform.



“It’s unfortunate that you can post him on your official page!” wrote George C.





“I told myself never to ever post this fool on my timeline. I feel it’s tantamount to giving him credence and more reach,” added Charlie the Engineer Simusokwe.



A commenter called Jonathan Moyo didn’t mince his words either.





“The so-called leaders we have in this country leave much to be desired. An entire honorable MP posting this lunatic on his official page? What morals can you teach the young ones if you embrace such characters?”





Another commenter, Mwelwa Kangwa, sarcastically pointed out the irony of Mpundu’s political ambitions.



“And someone here is parading for Ichabaiche with this behaviour? We are doomed because there is nothing funny about that chap.”





Others commented as follows: “Ba honourable with all due respect avoid bringing and posting this boy or any of those who associate with insults, otherwise some of us we are going to exit your [forum]” said Benua Katoka.



“I personally trusted you way back but it’s unfortunate your level of criticism this time in the house hon. and your support for certain dirty individuals like that JJ have left me wondering and ask do we have genuine people in politics?” Wondered Mukwe Kalaluka.





“Leaders in Zambia why do you support nonsense instead of sense sure? Why [should] leaders [share] such insults? How can we trust you as a leader feeling good when a woman is being insulted in such a way? Are you showing the world, Africa or Zambian people that this is how you feel when someone is insulting others? Please kindly answer me honourable.”





And Wisdom Kayeye wrote: “You could quote and say whatever you needed to but to repost is another thing indeed in agreement indirectly whether for fun or for numbers is entirely yours. We can do better.”





But Mpundu seemed unbothered by the criticism and was even throwing back the shade at his followers.



“You want us to be posting useless bank notes instead? Share the things you want on your page not here,” wrote Mpundu.





“Kayeye Wisdom I love the clip and I wanted to post it, very simple message. The woman.”



Kalemba, April 3, 2025