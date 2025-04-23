BINWELL MPUNDU FIRES BACK AT GEORGE MTONGA: “POLITICS IS NOT FOR COWARDS, SONNY”



Dear George,



As someone who recognized what I thought was a principled decision on your part to walk away from a toxic relationship, I now take back that recognition — just to suit your ego.



You’ve made it clear that you are not our equal. And I agree — because I, too, cannot have a coward for an equal. Your decision was not driven by courage, George. It was impulsive. And now, clearly, you’re regretting it due to the backlash you’re getting from your former comrades. Koswe’s attacks on you are just the beginning. Your recent posts reek of panic and damage control.



Let’s be real, George — you may be more educated, more traveled, more exposed. But you’ll never be half the man I am. You may be book smart, but ine I’m street smart. I made the bold decision to walk away from PF and stood alone against seven competitors — including your UPND — with no money, no big machinery, and still beat all of them combined. Their votes put together couldn’t match mine.



That’s the difference, George. Some of us make real, manly decisions — and we don’t look back. We don’t tremble when the heat comes.



If you’re seriously considering standing for an elective position in Zambia, my advice: don’t do it, son. Politics is not for cowards or sissies. It’s brutal. It’s messy. And you, my brother, will not survive it.



Stand by your decision like a man, George. These soft stunts to win back praise singers — they don’t suit you. If you’re not man enough to own your stand, you’ll soon crawl back to those same people you’re trying to impress — tail between your legs like a wet little puppy.



I wish you the best of luck. But I sincerely apologize for ever thinking you were a real dude.



Sonny, stay where you belong — kumayadi. Kunokuno ku ghetto, it’s rough.