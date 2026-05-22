SEAN TEMBO CLAIMS UNAUTHORIZED CHANGES TO PARTY RECORDS BLOCK NOMINATION FILING…his party was reclassified as a church organisation

The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says its presidential ticket comprising Eng. Chanda A. B. Katotobwe and party president Sean Tembo has been unable to file nominations at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre due to alleged unauthorized changes to the party’s records at the Registrar of Societies.

The party claims that its records were altered on 8th and 21st May 2026, including a reclassification of PeP as a church organisation and changes to key office bearers, a development it says has affected its eligibility to participate in the electoral process.

PeP further alleges that during the nomination process, it discovered inconsistencies in its official records, including a revised printout that reportedly listed a deceased individual as Secretary General.

The party says it suspects a coordinated scheme aimed at blocking it and its candidates from participating in the 2026 general elections at all levels.

PeP has since called for urgent intervention from authorities and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to restore its records and extend the nomination period to allow its candidates to file in their nominations.

PEP CLAIMS UNAUTHORIZED CHANGES TO PARTY RECORDS BLOCK NOMINATION FILING



The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says its presidential ticket comprising Eng. Chanda A. B. Katotobwe and party president Sean Tembo has been unable to file nominations at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre due to alleged unauthorized changes to the party’s records at the Registrar of Societies.





The party claims that its records were altered on 8th and 21st May 2026, including a reclassification of PeP as a church organisation and changes to key office bearers, a development it says has affected its eligibility to participate in the electoral process.





PeP further alleges that during the nomination process, it discovered inconsistencies in its official records, including a revised printout that reportedly listed a deceased individual as Secretary General.





The party says it suspects a coordinated scheme aimed at blocking it and its candidates from participating in the 2026 general elections at all levels.





PeP has since called for urgent intervention from authorities and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to restore its records and extend the nomination period to allow its candidates to file in their nominations.