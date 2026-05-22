Simon Chitambala Mwewa has filed in nomination papers at Lusaka Civic Centre

ASPIRING Lusaka Mayor Chitambala Mwewa filed nomination papers at the Lusaka Civic Centre on Friday, one day after announcing he was withdrawing from
Mwewa, known publicly as Simon Mwewa of Lane Television, said he had received his United Party for National Development adoption certificate on May 20, 2026, and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his support.
He said he was stepping aside “for the sake of peace,” citing what he described as an “undercurrent of violence” around the mayoral race and alleged threats linked to corruption at Lusaka City Council.
Mwewa also alleged that individuals seen at the Civic Centre were from City Market, BH and Kanyama, and accused them of being hired to disrupt the nomination process.
The UPND has not commented on the allegations.
(Mwebantu, Friday, 22nd May, 2026)
I thought so
Great Boy!! Move on. We WANT a united and powerful UPND.
Sadly that I registered from my village I would have cast a BIG VOTE FOR YOU!.
For You, Simon
Its like Father and like Son
You re stepping into a very big Shoe size of Legacy left by your Late father
And by GOD’s,will and the favour and trust of Voters, ,You get elected
Please do not disappoint,,
Its a known fact and generally agreed that Lusaka ,is a very Dirty City
And the many past Civic authorities have let & disappointed many residents and rates payers of the City,
Despite Collecting huge collosal property rates and other Council levies
Council Services have been poor
And when you become Mayor
You shall stop ,blogging, and be on the ground ,to Clean up ,both, the Council itself and the City