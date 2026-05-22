Simon Chitambala Mwewa has filed in nomination papers at Lusaka Civic Centre

ASPIRING Lusaka Mayor Chitambala Mwewa filed nomination papers at the Lusaka Civic Centre on Friday, one day after announcing he was withdrawing from

Mwewa, known publicly as Simon Mwewa of Lane Television, said he had received his United Party for National Development adoption certificate on May 20, 2026, and thanked President Hakainde Hichilema for his support.

He said he was stepping aside “for the sake of peace,” citing what he described as an “undercurrent of violence” around the mayoral race and alleged threats linked to corruption at Lusaka City Council.





Mwewa also alleged that individuals seen at the Civic Centre were from City Market, BH and Kanyama, and accused them of being hired to disrupt the nomination process.



The UPND has not commented on the allegations.



(Mwebantu, Friday, 22nd May, 2026)