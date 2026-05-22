🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Sea of Red Engulfs Mulungushi as Hichilema’s Nomination Hour Draws Near



A relatively cold Friday afternoon in Lusaka has turned politically electric.





Hours before President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to arrive at Mulungushi International Conference Centre to file his presidential nomination papers, the entire precinct has already been swallowed by a sea of red.





Red clad supporters of the ruling United Party for National Development began gathering as early as 12:00 hours, flooding the roads, climbing trees, occupying pavements, and pressing against security lines in scenes that now resemble a full-scale political rally rather than a procedural nomination exercise.





The atmosphere is intense. Chants are rolling through the crowd in waves. Party songs are echoing across the conference grounds. Flags are flying above packed human corridors stretching along the approach roads leading into Mulungushi. Some supporters have remained standing for hours, waiting for the moment the presidential convoy breaks through the crowd.





This is no longer just about filing papers before the Electoral Commission of Zambia. It is political theatre at the highest level. A show of incumbency. A show of force. A governing party turning nomination day into a demonstration of reach, discipline, and emotional connection with its base at a time when the opposition is attempting to consolidate around unity messaging.





Security around the venue has visibly tightened as the crowd continues to grow rather than thin out. Movement around key entry points remains heavily controlled, while buses and party vehicles continue delivering supporters into the area.





The nomination process itself may be administrative, but the optics unfolding outside Mulungushi are already shaping the emotional tone of the 2026 campaign season.





And with President Hichilema still yet to arrive, the energy is only building. The cold weather has not emptied the streets. It has sharpened the moment. Mulungushi is no longer waiting for a nomination.



It is waiting for an entrance.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu