Ketty Nanyangwe Being Sponsored By ENEMIES OF UPND AND HH





BA UPND, HOW CAN YOU FAIL TO SEE SUCH AN OBVIOUS POLITICAL TRAP?



Since when did Beauty Katebe and Chilando Chitangala become defenders or loyal supporters of anything UPND? N

EVER. Not even for one day.



Beauty Katebe has spent years attacking HH, undermining the UPND, and openly rooting for opposition unity to remove him from power. So why is she suddenly in support of Ketty a UPND? Please. Let us stop insulting people’s intelligence. The snake has come out in the open.





Beauty is not supporting Ketty because she believes Ketty can win. She is supporting Ketty precisely because she knows Ketty will lose.

That is the entire game.





And let us be honest here: if Beauty Katebe truly cared about women representation, why is she completely mute about Brian Mundubile choosing another man as running mate? Why is she not demanding female representation in the opposition? Why no outrage there?

Because this has NOTHING to do with empowering women.

It is sabotage disguised as activism.





Beauty Katebe is playing the role she has always played — undermining HH and trying to weaken the UPND from outside while pretending to offer “advice.” She sees Ketty as the perfect political stubborn weapon a weak candidate who can fracture support, embarrass the ruling party, and hand the opposition a victory in Lusaka.And sadly, Ketty appears too foolish to realize she is being used like a disposable pawn on a chessboard.





Then comes Chilando Chitangala — another political cunning actor suddenly pretending to be Ketty’s new best friend. What hypocrisy.



Everyone knows Chilando hates Ketty, hates HH, the UPND and Simon Mwewa. Her support is poison. It is strategic deceit.

Why? Because she understands exactly what is at stake.



A competent reformer at the council will expose the failures, dirt, corruption allegations, incompetence and decay associated with the current Lusaka City Council setup. The contrast will be immediate and brutal. Residents will finally see what functional leadership looks like and she will be Simon and not her.



That is why Simon Mwewa terrifies her. Simon is a disruptor.

A disruptor threatens the entire network of mediocrity, comfort and backroom deals. So naturally, Chilando would rather support someone she believes is easier to defeat while pretending to champion them publicly.



Politics is war by other means, and these people are not playing clean, — they are playing dirty chess.





Beauty Katebe and Chilando Chitangala are cheering because they believe UPND is walking straight into self-destruction. They are laughing because they think the party is foolish enough to mistake enemy applause for genuine support.



And if Ketty becomes the candidate, the opposition campaign will be a cup of tea: They will link Ketty to the current Lusaka Council and say “Do you want more dirt, more disorder, more chaos and more of the same failed Lusaka City Council culture?”

That message alone will bury Ketty.



The painful truth is this: Beauty Katebe and Chilando Chitangala are not trying to help the UPND. They are trying to weaken HH, damage the party in Lusaka, and protect their own political interests.

And Ketty, unfortunately, is simply the convenient tool being used to achieve that mission.





Ba UPND, wake up.

Not everyone clapping for you wants you to succeed. Some people clap because they are watching you march confidently toward political disaster.

Do not confuse enemy excitement for friendship.

A snake still remains a snake even when it smiles. A case of Beauty Katebe and Chilando Chitangala.



#Ing’wena ni Ng’wena.

#BeautyKatebe

#Chilandochitangala

#HakaindeHichilema