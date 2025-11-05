 CONTEXT | Binwell Mpundu, Parliament Discipline, & Politics of Decorum





Zambia’s Parliament ended its week not with policy debate but with a reminder that language can be as explosive as legislation. Nkana MP Binwell Mpundu has been suspended for 30 days, alongside an overlapping 14-day sanction, after calling Mongu Central MP Oliver Amutike “walifulungana” and instructing him to “yateke panshi teyambi molu.” Those Bemba phrases translate to “you are mad” and “put your legs down.” The Speaker ruled the conduct “unparliamentary, unacceptable and contemptuous.”





Speaker Nelly Mutti did not mince words in delivering her decision. “You shall not enter the precincts of the Assembly. You shall not participate in any business or activity of the House. You shall not be paid a salary or allowance,” she stated. Her tone sought to protect the dignity of Parliament, but to the opposition’s online base, this was another episode in a wider complaint: that the Speaker enforces discipline against critics far more aggressively than against ruling party members.





Mpundu’s case did not stop at floor language. A newspaper quote where he allegedly called Parliament “useless” and declared he would never stand again “unless government fires Mutti and her deputies” formed the backbone of the 30-day punishment. The Speaker held that remarks made outside House business still injure the institution. Supporters of the ruling party say the line between free expression and institutional contempt must be patrolled. One UPND supporter wrote on X, “Respect starts somewhere. You cannot call Parliament useless and expect applause.”





Yet critics view the punishment as disproportionate and politically loaded. An opposition blogger responded, “This Parliament fears criticism. If you challenge them, they switch off your mic, then suspend you.” It is a narrative that has grown since 2022: accusations that the Speaker presides with a strict hand toward dissenting voices. The Speaker and her defenders counter with procedure, pointing to the Powers and Privileges Act and long-standing rules across Commonwealth legislatures.





The tension is generational and symbolic. Mpundu, a populist independent who built part of his profile on social media energy and anti-establishment language, represents a strand of politics that leans on confrontation as authenticity. Calling an institution “useless” plays well in online spaces where disruption is a currency. But Parliament, by design, operates on formality and restraint. When the two cultures collide, punishment follows.





The content of Mpundu’s insult also matters. Parliamentarians across parties have complained about rising incivility in the chamber. A senior backbencher told us off record, “There is a growing culture of shouting, taunting, and theatrics. It is creeping in from social media.” To this bloc, the suspension is a necessary boundary. They argue that without consequences, parliamentary debate may collapse into street-corner politics.





Still, the ruling lands inside a wider political climate where accusations of shrinking civic space are already circulating. Suspensions of opposition MPs, contested arrests outside Parliament, and police permit disputes form the backdrop. For critics, each disciplinary ruling sits inside that political frame, whether fairly or not. One political analyst observed, “Procedure is being followed, yes. But the country’s mood interprets everything as power versus dissent.”





For citizens, the episode raises uncomfortable questions. Does Parliament defend dignity or silence critics. Does free speech include insulting the House. And how does a legislature remain authoritative when social media populism rewards provocation over decorum. There are no simple answers. What is clear is that this suspension has become more than a punishment. It is a mirror reflecting Zambia’s broader struggle between institutional culture and political theatre.





The People’s Brief Context aims to explain why a headline matters, where it sits in political history, and how competing narratives shape public understanding. We do not defend or condemn individuals. We seek clarity beyond noise.



© All Rights Reserved | Gathering — Goran Handya; Drafting —Ollus R. Ndomu