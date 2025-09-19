BINWELL MPUNDU RULED OUT OF ORDER FOR CALLING AGRICULTURE MINISTER “ABENE BANSALA”



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Malungo Chisangano has ruled Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu out of order for calling Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri “Abene Bansala” (Patron of Hunger).





The decision followed a Point of Order raised by Katombola MP Clement Andeleki, who asked whether Mr. Mpundu was in order to use the phrase against the minister during parliamentary proceedings.





In response, the ichabaiche President defended his statement, saying it was made in the spirit of cousinship traditionally shared between Northerners and Easterners.





However, the Deputy Speaker ruled that the remark was inappropriate, emphasizing that Zambia does not have a ministerial position called Patron of Hunger, before officially declaring Mr. Mpundu out of order.