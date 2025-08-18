Binwell Mpundu to Appear in Court today



Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili.



Nkana Independent MP, Hon Binwell Mpundu is expected to appear before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili.





On January 15, 2025, The Zambia Police Service arrested Hon. Moundu for the alleged offence of Seditious Practices, contrary to Section 57(1)(c) as read with Section 60(1)(i) of the Penal Code Act, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The brief facts of the matter were that on December 20, 2024, Honourable Binwell Mpundu, using his Facebook page under the name Hon. Binwell Mpundu NKANA MP, published an article titled “DEFEND YOURSELVES WITH EQUAL MEASURE.”

The article allegedly incited members of the public and politicians to acquire firearms in preparation for self-defense.





Later documented information from the National Prosecutions Authority(NPA) emerged that the Police submitted for amendments the charges to treason, a matter the Police refuted.