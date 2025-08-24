BINWELL MPUNDU TO END LOADSHEDDING PERMANENTLY 3 MONTHS AFTER BEING ELECTED 2026 PRESIDENT





BINWELL MPUNDU, the ICHABAICE 2026 presidential candidate, has partnered with 12 nations and 12 multi-million companies to invest in Zambia’s electricity generation.





Binwell Mpundu’s investment plans are scheduled to be implemented immediately upon winning the 2026 presidential elections. By the inauguration date, the project will be halfway complete within a 3-month period.





The investors aim to diversify their investments in sophisticated modernized water-rotated hydro power plants, nuclear power plants, and solar energy infrastructure built in each province to allow each province produce its own electricity. The Mpundu administration plans to use ZESCO to power mines and hospitals only.





This project is expected to create 50,000 direct jobs, with most of the positions being filled by university graduates.