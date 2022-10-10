BIOLOGICAL FATHER GUILTY OF HAVING S3X WITH DAUGHTER

Peter Habeenzu has been found guilty by the Choma Magistrate Court of having sex with his 13-year-old biological daughter on his matrimonial bed.

This is a case in which the defendant stood charged with one count of incest contrary to the laws of Zambia.

During trial, the juvenile demonstrated before the court how her father had sex with her on two separate occasions between January and February 2022 when the mother was in Siavonga.

Resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri found the defendant guilty and has committed him to the High Court for sentencing.

Phiri noted that the court which heard the matter has no jurisdiction to sentence him as the offense carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment.

Phiri further ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody at the Choma Correction facility.