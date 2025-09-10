Newly released files from Jeffrey Epstein’s “birthday book” have reignited controversy surrounding the late financier and his connections, including allegations involving Prince Andrew.

The 238-page book, compiled for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, contains messages and photographs from around 40 friends, colleagues, and associates. Among the entries, an unidentified woman listed under the “assistants” section claims she met Prince Andrew, visited private areas of Buckingham Palace, and even sat on the Queen’s throne.

In a tribute to Epstein, the woman describes how she was transformed from a “22-year-old divorcee working as a hotel hostess” into part of his inner circle, traveling the world and attending events such as Victoria’s Secret fashion shows and skydiving trips. She also claimed to have met other high-profile figures, including former President Bill Clinton, Sultan of Brunei, Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, Stephanie Seymour, and Kevin Spacey.

[

The entry includes photographs, including some of the woman in a bikini, along with a handwritten note thanking Epstein. She wrote: “Jeffrey, there are no words to describe how much I appreciate and admire you. I believe you are the most extraordinary person I’ve ever met and can’t believe how lucky I am to have become a part of your life.”

The release of the book by the US House Oversight Committee forms part of a broader effort to shed light on Epstein’s network. Committee chairman James Comer said the release aims to increase transparency, although he accused Democrats of selectively highlighting documents for political purposes.

High-profile names, including Bill Clinton and Lord Peter Mandelson, appear in the collection, though entries under “family” and “girlfriends” were redacted. Epstein, a convicted s3x offender whose connections ranged from royalty to Hollywood, died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial for s3x trafficking.

The new documents also underscore ongoing scrutiny of Prince Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. Previous reports have shown Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell visiting Balmoral, the late Queen’s Scottish retreat, and Maxwell posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for s3x trafficking.

The “birthday book” revelations add fresh fuel to public debate about Epstein’s influence and the circles in which he moved, drawing renewed attention to the intersections of wealth, power, and alleged exploitation.