BISHOP ALICK BANDA AND FRED M’MEMBE SHOULD FIRST EXPLAIN HOW THEY ABROGATED THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA- Sikaile Sikaile

BISHOP ALICK BANDA AND FRED M’MEMBE SHOULD FIRST EXPLAIN HOW THEY ABROGATED THE LAWS OF ZAMBIA



I want to call out Bishop Alick Banda to demonstrate true integrity and accountability by holding a press conference to explain to the nation how he came into possession of stolen government property’s. If he believes in moral leadership, transparency, and the values he preaches, then he should not shy away from addressing this matter openly.





President HH has already opened the door for genuine dialogue so why insist on protests instead of embracing an opportunity for constructive engagement? A few days ago, we saw how all these people joining the protest celebrated the unfortunate situation in Chingola were HH was stonned by thugs. Fred Mmembe has been seen publicly celebrating military coup detat in Africa.





Oasis Forum must also reflect deeply on the role they are playing. Why has their platform suddenly become the gathering point for every misguided opposition leader seeking to incite protests? Instead of fueling tension, they should be encouraging honest conversations, facts, and accountability.





Fred M’membe is another example. He now claims he wants to join the protests, but we must ask: is he being honest? This is the same man who refused to pay taxes for years, which led the PF government to close The Post Newspaper. If he believed he was right, where was his legal defence as a trained lawyer? How can someone who failed to defend his own actions in tax matters suddenly present himself as a champion of justice and accountability?





Zambians must not be misled by individuals who are using protests as a tool for political relevance, especially when their own records are filled with unresolved issues. What the country needs right now is truth, dialogue, and responsible leadership NOT emotional mobilisation, dishonesty, or manipulation of platforms meant for national progress.





Sikaile C Sikaile



Good Governance and Human Rights Activist: Amnesty International / Independent Aspiring MP for Katombola Constituency 2026