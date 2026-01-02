BISHOP ALICK BANDA IS NOT JESUS CHRIST TO BE SPARED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES- Sikaile  Sikaile

BISHOP ALICK BANDA IS NOT JESUS CHRIST TO BE SPARED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES



The Catholic Church has been one of the religious institutions that has stood firm against the abuse of power and public resources in our nation. Its voice has always been loud and clear where national wellbeing, development, and the fight against poverty are concerned.





Between the struggles of 2016 and 2021, I had the honour and privilege of interacting with many Catholic leaders in our quest to hold the PF administration accountable after it had turned its back on the laws of Zambia. This is why I have a lot of respect for the Catholic Church.





Even after the 2021 transition, some of you may recall that I wrote an official letter to the Catholic Church urging it not to ignore the Milingo Lungu saga involving over USD 20 million. I specifically called upon voices such as Bishop Alick Banda, who is on record stating that “a wrong is a wrong and cannot be ignored.” Law enforcement agencies later established that some government properties, allegedly stolen or criminally obtained, were in his possession. The matter is now before the courts, and for that reason, I will not delve into details.

However, let us be clear: one Catholic leader found wanting under the laws of Zambia cannot and should not be used as a reference point for judging all Catholic leaders or members in Zambia. That is absolutely wrong. Those attempting to frame this matter as a government fight against the Catholic Church are misguided unless one has a criminal mindset. Let us be realistic and focus on actions that will help build our nation. There’s no foreigner nom matter how they can sweet talk us will build Zambia apart from we the Zambians ourselves.





The Catholic Church has consistently updated the nation on rising poverty levels and the struggles families face to feed themselves. This is commendable. But how can poverty end if some individuals are beneficiaries of the looting of public resources, as this case appears to suggest? Where is leadership in such circumstances?

The narrative that President Hakainde Hichilema will lose elections because his government is pursuing those who stole public resources is irrational. If leadership requires protecting individuals accused of corruption, then I would rather support a government that loses elections for standing on integrity and accountability. There is honour in that.





Since 1964, a clique of individuals has feasted on public resources. As long as they thrive, they care little about ordinary citizens. Today, we see dilapidated road networks, floods in Lundazi washing away old bridges, and poor infrastructure in Katombola and Sichifulo Constituencies. Millions of Zambians continue to live undignified lives while a few elites enjoy stolen wealth. This situation demands clearer and firmer communication from Catholic Church leadership in Zambia.





The Catholic Church must clearly state its position rather than allowing this issue to be reduced to political theatrics. Is it morally right for individuals to be receiving vehicles when our rural farmers use ox carts to ferry their beloved ones to the clinics?





I have never seen, nor do I recall, Bishop Alick Banda publicly condemning PF-era corruption and brutality as a religious leader. The PF regime presided over the killing of citizens such as Lawrence Banda and sheltered individuals like Shebby Chilekwa at State House where Bishop Alick Banda was known to visit. In contrast, leaders like Bishop Mpundu openly condemned these crimes. Why, then, has DEC or ACC not summoned Bishop Mpundu? These distinctions matter and help us understand individual conduct.





I have also noted Bishop Alick Banda’s persistent hostility towards President Hakainde Hichilema, despite efforts by the current government to rebuild a country damaged by individuals associated with him. Bishop Alick Banda is an individual actor, and as far as public record shows, he was driving the alleged stolen Hilux as an individual.





Had the vehicle been officially given to the Catholic Church, I would have had no objection. Churches play a vital role in national development, operating schools, health facilities, and other essential services. Such institutions deserve lawful government support.





We must build a Zambia where hard work not privilege or corruption is the pathway to success. It is painful to see individuals acquire wealth freely while others labour all year without achieving meaningful progress. Public resources must be acquired transparently and lawfully. A crime must remain a crime.





You cannot turn the alleged wrongdoing of one individual into a confrontation between the HH government and the innocent Catholic Church. That is misleading and unfair. Bishop Alick Banda allegedly received the gift alone, used it alone, and therefore must answer for it alone.





The Catholic Church is on record in other parts of the world including Vatican City where courts of law have sentenced high-profile Catholic Church leaders for abuse of authority or involvement in wrongdoing. Bishop Alick Banda is therefore not the first, nor a special case, to be summoned.





These revelations compel one to ask whether they were the very motivations that blinded Bishop Alick Banda to the brutality and corruption of the Lungu-led administration. Were these the ‘gifts’ that bought his silence so complete that he failed to condemn the moral outrage of sheltering a murderer at State House by former president Mr. Lungu? History will judge, but the questions will not go away.



Sikaile C. Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

Aspirant Member of Parliament, Sichifulo Constituency – 2026