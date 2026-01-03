BISHOP BANDA WON’T APPEAR ALONE, WE’LL JOIN HIM AT DEC – M’MEMBE



SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has vowed to walk with Archbishop Alick Banda when he appears for questioning at the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) this Monday.





On Thursday, DEC Director General Nason Banda urged Archbishop Banda to avoid bringing “unnecessary people” when he appears for questioning.





However, in a statement yesterday, Dr M’membe, who is a member of the Catholic Men’s League at St Peter’s Parish in Garden Compound, questioned why the Bishop should be expected to appear alone.





He noted that President Hakainde Hichilema was always accompanied by huge crowds whenever he was summoned by law enforcement agencies in the past.





“His Grace Archbishop Alick Banda will not walk alone to the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday. We will accompany our Shepherd to Hakainde Hichilema’s Calvary and help him carry his cross. He will not carry Hichilema’s cross alone. If every time Hichilema was summoned to appear before law enforcement agencies, he was accompanied by huge numbers of UPND cadres, why shouldn’t His Grace be accompanied by his flock? It is said that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. This means that rules, treatment, or benefits should apply equally to everyone, regardless of gender or individual differences,” Dr M’membe said.





"The phrase comes from an older version, 'what's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,' highlighting that if a certain treatment (like being served the same sauce) is acceptable for one, it must be for the other (male/female). Haven't these people heard of 'do unto others as you would have them do unto you?'

The core ‘do unto others’ verse, also known as the Golden Rule, is found in Matthew 7:12: ‘So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets’. A similar teaching is in Luke 6:31: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’. Both emphasise treating people with the same kindness and respect you desire for yourself, forming the basis of ethical conduct in Christianity”.





Dr M’membe said it was an insult for the Commission to refer to the Archbishop’s flock as “cadres” and called on all Catholics and Zambians of goodwill to turn out in large numbers.





It is an insult for Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda to refer to the Archbishop's flock as 'cadres.' When did the faithful become cadres? We therefore make a clarion call to all Catholics and Zambians of goodwill, to turn out in huge numbers and accompany the Archbishop to the Drug Enforcement Commission. Come in your various Catholic lay groups, uniforms. Come rain, come sunshine we will be there," said Dr M'membe.

It is an insult for Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda to refer to the Archbishop’s flock as ‘cadres.’ When did the faithful become cadres? We therefore make a clarion call to all Catholics and Zambians of goodwill, to turn out in huge numbers and accompany the Archbishop to the Drug Enforcement Commission. Come in your various Catholic lay groups, uniforms. Come rain, come sunshine we will be there,” said Dr M’membe.



