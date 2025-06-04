BISHOP CHISANGA AND BISHOP MULANDU CALL FOR TRANSPARENCY AND GRASSROOT INVOLVEMENT IN THE PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS.



The Bishop of Mansa, Rt. Rev Patrick Chisanga OFM, has called on the government to begin its consultations on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 7 with ordinary citizens at the grassroots level, rather than starting with traditional leaders and elected officials.





Bishop Chisanga emphasized that the people must be given a chance to understand the contents of the proposed constitutional amendments before endorsing them.



He said many citizens are still unaware of what Bill 7 entails and stressed that it is the government’s responsibility to provide clear explanations.





“It is not right for a few leaders to say everyone has agreed to something in the region when people have not been given the opportunity to express themselves,” Bishop Chisanga stated.



Rt. Rev Chisanga also warned people against endorsing what they do not even understand





The Bishop encouraged citizens to actively participate in the constitutional reform process, noting that every Zambian has the right to scrutinize how they are governed and to contribute to decisions that shape the nation such as constitutional amendment.





Meanwhile the Catholic Diocese of Mpika Bishop, Rt. Rev. Edwin Mulandu, has urged the Government leaders especially the Catholics in the leadership positions to be more transparent about the constitution amendment of bill number 7.



He said leaders should tell the people what is involved in the amendment of the bill and ensure that they also explain the implications rather than the benefits alone.





The Bishop stressed that people should know exactly what they are agreeing to and how it will affect their lives.



He expressed concern over delimitation that comes with bill number 7 saying increasing the number of constituencies from 156 to 211 will see an increase in the number of Members of parliament which will need more resources that the country barely have at the moment , looking at its current economic state.





Bishop Mulandu has called on the government to prioritize the most pressing issues currently facing the country, such as addressing electricity shortages, restocking essential medicines in hospitals, and improving the agricultural sector. This includes ensuring farmers have access to sufficient fertilizer and securing fair market prices for maize.





The Bishop has since recommended that the plans to amend the constitution be shelved for now…



©ZCCB