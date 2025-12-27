BISHOP DRAGS WIFE TO COURT OVER STABBING, M@NH00D PULLING



A BISHOP of a known church in Lusaka’s John Laing has taken his wife to court after she allegedly stabbed him in the hands and head with a knife, including pulling his manhood.





Bishop Maxwell Mwanza, 39, claimed that his wife, Cynthia Bwalya, 32, who is charged with unlawful wounding, assaulted him on November 17, 2025.





When the case came up yesterday before Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, the accused, who appeared calm, pleaded not guilty to the charge.





The matter was adjourned to January 22, 2026.



At the time the case was being reported to the police, Mr Mwanza told investigators that on that material day, he had a difference with his spouse.





The victim said when he went to bed the same night, his wife joined him and that later around 02:00 hours, she started talking on phone with a man.





Mr Mwanza heard her asking the man to escort her to a place called Nalusanga, where she planned to get some cattle.



He said in rage, he grabbed the mobile phone from his partner, whom he questioned for phoning another man, especially in his presence and in his house.





In response, Ms Bwalya is alleged to have told her husband that he was “very foolish, let me show you”.



She is alleged to have picked a broomstick and tried to hit her spouse but he blocked her, before she removed the keys to the locked bedroom and opened it.





Ms Bwalya returned to where the husband was with a knife and locked the room, before stabbing him in the hands and head.





Mr Mwanza told police that when he tried to escape, his wife struck him in the back, before he could flee, after picking the keys to the locked door, which had dropped from her hands.





The victim then locked his wife inside the bedroom and reported the matter to the police.



Ms Bwalya is also accused of pulling the man’s genitals.





The gender-based violence case comes barely a fortnight after a woman of Lusaka was jailed six months for pouring hot water on her husband after an altercation.



