BISHOP GABRIEL PHIRI PRAISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, CALLS FOR UNITY AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





Chipata Diocese Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Phiri has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for his continued efforts in promoting peace, unity, and love across the country.





Speaking during the Silver Jubilee celebration in honour of Bishop George Lungu, who has served the Diocese for 40 years, Bishop Phiri emphasized that unity and harmony remain essential as Zambia heads toward the 2026 general election.





He urged political leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition to embrace dialogue and prioritize national cohesion over rivalry.





Bishop Phiri expressed concern over recent incidents of violence in some parts of the country, warning that political conflict threatens national development and social stability.





He encouraged young people to participate positively in governance and reject attempts to use them as tools for political violence.





The Bishop further called for tolerance, mutual respect, and collaboration among all political actors, noting that long-term development can only be achieved in an environment of peace and shared purpose.





Bishop Phiri also thanked Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri and Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo for representing Government at the event, saying their presence reflects the strong partnership between the Church and the State.



ZT