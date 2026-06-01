BISHOP JOHN GENERAL CLAIMS HE WAS STRIPPED AT GUNPOINT IN ALLEGED K1 MiLLION EXTORTION PLOT.
John Nundwe, popularly known as Bishop John General, has told the court that he was forced to remove his clothes at gunpoint by a man he believed to be the husband of a woman he had visited to pray for at her residence.
Testifying in his defence, Nundwe said the woman had invited him to her home to express gratitude for prayers that allegedly helped her conceive after experiencing difficulties in having a child.
He claimed she had intended to gift him a vehicle and other items in appreciation.
Nundwe further testified that upon arriving at the house, he was confronted and allegedly coerced into undressing at gunpoint.
He told the court that the couple later demanded K1 million from him, threatening to release images of his nakedness on social media if he failed to comply.
The cleric is currently presenting his defence in a case in which he is charged with rape, contrary to the laws of Zambia.
By Namangolwa Mushokabanji
Ptv2