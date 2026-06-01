‎BISHOP JOHN GENERAL CLAIMS HE WAS STRIPPED AT GUNPOINT IN ALLEGED K1 MiLLION EXTORTION PLOT.



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‎John Nundwe, popularly known as Bishop John General, has told the court that he was forced to remove his clothes at gunpoint by a man he believed to be the husband of a woman he had visited to pray for at her residence.



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‎Testifying in his defence, Nundwe said the woman had invited him to her home to express gratitude for prayers that allegedly helped her conceive after experiencing difficulties in having a child.



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He claimed she had intended to gift him a vehicle and other items in appreciation.

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‎Nundwe further testified that upon arriving at the house, he was confronted and allegedly coerced into undressing at gunpoint.



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He told the court that the couple later demanded K1 million from him, threatening to release images of his nakedness on social media if he failed to comply.



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‎The cleric is currently presenting his defence in a case in which he is charged with rape, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

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‎By Namangolwa Mushokabanji

Ptv2