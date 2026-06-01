NGONI ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT REPORTS FORMER PETAUKE LAWMAKER TO POLICE





The Ngoni Royal Establishment has refuted as untrue the assertions made by former Petauke Member of Parliament, Mr. Emmanuel J. Banda, who is currently on the run, claiming that Paramount Chief Mpenzeni IV was killed.





The Establishment strongly condemns these allegations in the strongest terms. We urge the Zambian public to disregard his statements, which are both malicious and misleading, especially given that Mr. Banda is not Ngoni.





As the Ngoni Royal Establishment, we are troubled by Mr. Banda’s baseless and divisive remarks. The late Paramount Chief was a symbol of unity who championed peace and national development. While he had the right to privacy regarding his health, it is well known that he passed away due to an illness for which he had been receiving medical care. We therefore appeal to Mr. Banda, and all citizens, to refrain from spreading unfounded claims and to allow us to mourn our leader with dignity.





It is unfortunate that an individual would attempt to instigate tribal tensions in a matter that does not involve him. We call on Mr. Banda to stop issuing false statements and to let the Ngoni people mourn their leader peacefully, without dragging his name into political theatrics.



ISSUED BY:



Nkosi Nzamane IV

Ngoni Royal Establishment

JUNE 1, 2026