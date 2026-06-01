Christopher Shakafuswa my brother don’t spoil a good and huge family name all because of politics- Max Chongu

Max Chongu writes….



Christopher Shakafuswa my brother don’t spoil a good and huge family name all because of politics.





If there is a person who can say more about what you PF leaders would say and do to UPND when you were in power is me because i know a lot more than the lies you are putting up to paint yourself a saint and discredit others.





It’s okay to join UPND, I mean it’s your democratic right but let’s do it genuinely and appreciate were we are coming from above all leave in peace and of course with a good name as a legacy.





For ECL let’s all pray and hope both government and the family can resolve this matter in a manner that will make both ECL’s family and government happy than fueling confusion and tension.





President Hakainde Hichilema should actually be worried with people like you because you can do worse to him when it happens that there is change of government come 13th August 2026.





UPND has given you a rare opportunity to serve the people of mandevu and i expect you to focus on issue based campaigns than what you are arrogantly and ignorantly propagating which is only fueling tension between government and ECL’s family which I believe it’s against what majority citizens want.





The people of mandevu are looking for solutions to current challenges they are facing and not first or second nga’nga you are parroting about.





You were at the secretariat and most likely you were close to those making decisions, it would have been better if you said this when you were in PF not after you were isolated all because of BILL 7.



Limba chabe na campaign message mwana !