NO DISPUTES EXPECTED IN MPEZENI SUCCESSION PROCESS – George Zulu



Senior Advisor to the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, George Zulu, says he does not expect any disputes in the process of selecting a new Paramount Chief, as the succession will be guided by established Ngoni traditions and the royal family lineage.





In an interview, Mr. Zulu said the selection of the next traditional leader would strictly follow the royal family tree and customary procedures of the Ngoni Royal Establishment.





He explained that the responsibility of identifying a successor lies with royal family elders, who are entrusted with ensuring that the rightful heir is chosen in accordance with tradition.





Mr. Zulu urged members of the public to remain calm and allow the succession process to unfold without interference.





He described the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV as a humble and dedicated leader who devoted his life to serving the Ngoni people and the nation.





Mr. Zulu said he was privileged to have known the late Chief from a young age and had witnessed his unwavering commitment to leadership and public service.





He further disclosed that messages of condolence continued to pour in from across Zambia and beyond, a reflection of the respect and admiration the late traditional leader commanded throughout his reign.





Meanwhile, Security Advisor to the late Paramount Chief, Solomon Jere, has called for unity and peace during the mourning period.





Dr. Jere said the late Paramount Chief deserved a dignified and befitting burial and urged the Ngoni people, as well as the nation at large, to uphold the peace and unity that have long characterised the annual Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony.





He appealed to mourners to remain united as they honour the life and legacy of the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV.