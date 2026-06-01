I HAVE CHANGED MY MIND, I NOW ADMIT THAT I ENTERED ZIMBABWE ILLEGALLY, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI TELLS COURT





Former Information Minister CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI has, in a change of plea, admitted guilt to the charge of entering Zimbabwe illegally in 2024.





This comes after he had earlier denied the charge in March 2026.



Mr. KAMBWILI, a former senior member of the Patriotic Front -PF, withdrew his earlier plea of not guilty when he appeared before Lusaka Magistrate GEORGE NJOBVU.





Magistrate NJOBVU has since set June 4, 2026 as the date for judgement in the matter.





It is alleged that Mr. KAMBWILI unlawfully crossed into Zimbabwe in January 2024 without completing exit procedures at Chirundu Border Control.





The offence is contrary to Section 16(1) as read with Section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.





The law requires any person leaving Zambia to report to an immigration officer for clearance formalities before departure.



By Znbc.