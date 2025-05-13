BISHOP JOHN GENERAL FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST SIMON MWEWA FOR ALLEGEDLY CALLING HIM ‘FAKE’





Miracle Impact Ministries International Leader John Nundwe, also known as Bishop John General has filed a formal complaint at the Matero Police Station against Vlogger Simon Mwewa, accusing him of publicly labeling him and the people of Matero as “fake.”





In a Facebook post monitored by Sun FM TV News, Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa, revealed that Mr. Nundwe is seeking legal action against Mwewa, demanding that he provide evidence in court to substantiate his claims.