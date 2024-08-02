N@k3d Bishop John General jumped over the fence, court hears

Mendai Simasiku, an officer at Bob Bromes police post, said the woman’s husband informed him that Mr Nundwe run away and left his car, clothes and other belongings at the house.

Mr Nundwe, 52, is accused of raping a 26-year-old woman on November 22, 2023.

He pleaded not guilty before magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa.

Yesterday, Mr Simasiku said on November 22, 2023, around 17:00 hours, his supervisor phoned and asked him to follow up a case.

“My supervisor told me that he needed assistance to go and visit a scene in Kahare Village that there was a case of rape”.

Mr Simasiku said he arrived at the scene around 19:00 in the company of another officer and found a group of about 30 people.

He said he was later led into the house by the victim’s husband, to be called John.

“Mr John came to the sitting room where he showed me a one brown one seater chair which was straight to the main entrance of the door we used. Mr John said on the day of the alleged incident, there was a gentleman who sat on that chair whom he [Mr John] greeted and to him, he didn’t know that person, he thought it was a visitor”.

The court heard that Mr John told the officer that while he was greeting that visitor he found on the chair, he heard the voice of his wife in the spare bedroom.

Afterwards, Mr John is said to have heard his wife screaming for help before he ran to the spare bedroom where he found his wife with the Bishop, who was naked, laying on the bed.

The police officer said Mr John told him that he confronted the accused.

“Mr John said that the Bishop shouted calling for the friend who was in the sitting room to say come, let us kill this person like we did to the other person. Upon hearing that, Mr John said Oh, You are saying that, let me go outside to get a gun”.

The court heard that when Mr John left the bedroom to go and purportedly collect a gun, the bishop run away.

Mr Simasiku said he found half-black shoes beside the bed, a black belt, a black BMW cap, a green trousers, a striped t-shirt, a blue pant and a grey short, car keys, and a phone, which were allegedly left behind by the accused.

The witness added that he was shown a two meter wall fence behind the house where the accused is reported to have jumped over when feeling.

(Mwebantu, Friday, August 2nd, 2024)