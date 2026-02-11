BISHOP JOHN GENERAL SEEKS ACQUITTAL IN RAPE CASE



MIRACLE Impact Church overseer Bishop John Nundwe, popularly known as John General, has asked the court to acquit him, arguing that the prosecution has failed to present sufficient evidence to warrant him being placed on his defence.





The cleric is charged with rape, contrary to Sections 132 and 133 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.





The complainant is a church member who had allegedly sought prayers from him over childlessness.



Through his defence team, Bishop Nundwe has submitted that the State’s case contains significant gaps and is largely based on hearsay evidence.





He has argued that scene-of-crime officers confirmed the scene was contaminated and did not recover any exhibits linking him to the alleged offence.





He further contended that there is no evidence proving the alleged sexual act, penetration, or lack of consent, citing the absence of direct witnesses, forensic support, and what he described as reliance on speculation.





It is alleged that on November 22, 2023, between 13:00 and 14:00 hours, in Kahale area of Lusaka, the clergyman had unlawful carnal knowledge of a married woman at her residence.





The court heard that the woman’s husband allegedly found them at the house, but the accused reportedly escaped by jumping over a wall fence.





The court is yet to rule on whether Bishop Nundwe will be placed on his defence.



Diamond TV