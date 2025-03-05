BISHOP MSIPU’S DOUBLE STANDARDS: A CASE OF SUDDEN CHANGE



By Timmy



As Wagon Media, we recently responded to Auxiliary Bishop Gabriel Msipu’s inquiry about the UPND government’s achievements during their four years in power. Interestingly, the government has also addressed Bishop Msipu, stating that he will be responded to and treated as an individual whenever he makes personal attacks on the government.





What’s surprising is Bishop Msipu’s sudden change of heart. Not long ago, he was advocating for the opposition to stop attacking the government. Now, he’s the one fueling personal attacks. As a man of the cloth, one would expect him to preach peace and unity, not perpetuate division.





Bishop Msipu’s question about the UPND government’s achievements is ironic, considering the numerous advancements made under President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership. Here are a few notable accomplishments:





– Economic Empowerment and Development: The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has been increased from K1.6 million to over K28.3 million, driving development projects across the country.



– Education and Employment: Over 30,496 teachers were employed in 2022, with an additional 5,000 to be employed, significantly driving employment and education.



– Agriculture and Food Security: Despite the drought that affected maize production last year, the UPND government has made efforts to promote agriculture and food security.



– Power and Energy: The UPND government has managed the power deficit, although the drought affected power generation.

– Human Rights and Governance: The death penalty has been abolished, commuting the sentences of 390 prisoners awaiting execution to life in prison.



These achievements demonstrate the UPND government’s commitment to improving the lives of Zambians and driving socio-economic transformation. It’s time for Bishop Msipu to acknowledge these accomplishments and work towards promoting peace and unity in the country. We love the Catholic church as most of our party members and partner’s belong to the Catholic church so we are all one .



WAGON MEDIA