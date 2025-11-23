Bishop MUSUSU Appeals for Rethink on Constitution Protests



By Masauso Mkwayaya



The Evangelical Church in Zambia –ECZ- has called on those planning to demonstrate against the Constitution Amendment process to reconsider their position.





ECZ Presiding Bishop PAUL MUSUSU has urged opponents of the amendment to reflect on the needs of communities that are seeking development.





Speaking during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Evangelical Church in Zambia Matero Congregation, Bishop MUSUSU said the amendment process contains progressive provisions, including delimitation, which aims to divide large constituencies such as Kasempa.





He explained that the ECZ Church in Kasempa has not benefited from the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- because the constituency is too vast for development resources to effectively reach all communities.





Bishop MUSUSU said that once the constituency is split, the Church and other local groups will stand a better chance of accessing development resources.



He added that amendments must be implemented now in order to avoid losing another five years to delayed reforms.





Bishop MUSUSU also condemned the stoning of President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in Chingola, stressing that the Head of State is a national asset who must be protected.





He further appealed to President HICHILEMA to continue promoting peace and ensure that the country does not return to the dark days when political violence was widespread.