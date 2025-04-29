Bishop T.D. Jakes steps down as Head Pastor of The Potter’s House, passes baton to daughter and son-in-law

T.D. Jakes steps down as Head Pastor of The Potter’s House, passes baton to daughter and son-in-law



Bishop T.D. Jakes, the dynamic founder of The Potter’s House, announced on April 27, 2025, that he is stepping down as senior pastor of the megachurch he founded in 1996.



The transition, scheduled for July 2025, will see his daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and son-in-law, Touré Roberts, take over as senior pastors of the 30,000-member congregation.



Jakes, 67, will continue to serve as chairman of the church’s board and as a spiritual advisor, ensuring continuity for the Dallas-based ministry. The decision, described as years in the making, was expedited by a health scare in November 2024, when Jakes suffered a major heart attack during a sermon and underwent emergency surgery. “I didn’t want to leave the church without a clear plan,” Jakes told congregants, stressing the importance of prepared leadership.



Church members expressed mixed emotions. “Bishop Jakes is a legend; no one can replace him,” said longtime member Marla Evans. Others highlighted Sarah Jakes Roberts’ increasing leadership role, especially during her father’s recovery, as evidence of her readiness. “She’s been guiding us with strength and grace,” said Deacon James Carter.



Jakes, a globally renowned preacher and author, is also shifting his focus to new endeavors, including a podcast collaboration with iHeartMedia titled My Next Chapter. Under its new leadership, The Potter’s House aims to uphold its influence as a spiritual cornerstone in the community and beyond.