Bishop Yvette Flunder says we need a ‘Third Testament’ because the old and new testaments are ‘problematic’ and ‘not the word of God’

A Bishop has said that certain texts in the Bible need to be pulled out.

Yvette Flunder, the senior pastor of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ (UCC) in Oakland, California, as well as the Presiding Bishop of The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, made the statement during a recent message for the Center for Public Theology & Public Policy.

She stated that some parts of the old and new testament are “problematic”. She went on to state that a third testament is needed because the second testamemt is not the word of God, rather it is the word about God.

She said: “This a very dangerous thing that I’m about to say now… a bit dangerous. I’m of the opinion that we need a Third Testament. Because the Bible has become problematic. ‘Slaves obey your masters as you do the Lord’- It’s a text. ‘Let the women keep silent in the churches and if they have any questions let them ask their husbands at home.’

“Now I’m a believer. My whole heart, I trust God with my whole heart. I wake up in the morning talking to God and God talking to me.

“But I am completely frustrated with the ways in which the text speaks to the kind of vitriolic God that makes those kinds of things.

“And people will say, ‘well, it’s in the book.’ And I said, then we need to pull that page out.

“And they said, well, you can’t do it. It’s the Word of God. I said, no, it’s words about God. Come on now. But is it the Word of God? No. It is not the Word of God.

“The New Testament is NOT the word of God”