BITTERNESS AND VENGEANCE ONLY RESULTS IN DIVISION,CATHOLIC PRIEST  FR. MUBANGA ADVISES GOVT

BITTERNESS AND VENGEANCE ONLY RESULTS IN DIVISION, FR. MUBANGA ADVISES GOVERNMENT

….says people who are vengeful and bitter end up hurting themselves

Luanshya.. Saturday, June 1, 2024

Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Nicholas Mubanga has advised people in authority against vengeance and bitterness saying it results in division.

In his Holy Trinity Sunday homily at St. Ignatius Parish in Lusaka, Fr. Mubanga of Sacred Heart Parish in Roan, Luanshya said people who are vengeful and bitter end up hurting themselves.

The Lawyer and Advocate of the High Court of Zambia, said people are supposed to live in peace.

Fr Mubanga reminded believers to live in unity, peace and harmony like God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

He cited vengeance, bitterness, competition, and jealousy as some things that divide people.

“We are supposed to live in peace with one another as we are celebrating Trinity today. When we listen to the book of Deuteronomy, there is no need to live in confusion. When we listen to the Romans as Paul is giving them a reminder, there is no need to live in acrimony. What I have is not what you should have, what you have is not what I should have. But that should not divide us. What divides us? What confuses us? Comparisons: Please stay in your lane,” Fr. Mubanga said.

“Vengeance divides us, when are you going to let go? When are you going to calm down? People have ascended to the positions of authority but every day it is vengeance. Where is it taking you? No, I can’t keep him because the elder brother stole from me. But this one is different from that elder brother you were staying with. I was just telling people about the parable of the prodigal son, the elder brother was upset when he found a party for his brother.”

Fr. Mubanga emphasized the need to keep God’s commandment as a way of staying connected to Him.

“You don’t need to live in vengeance, you don’t need to live in anger. You end up hurting yourself and this thing divides us. I have always told people who are too moody, get back to your room and control your mood. Just learn to manage yourself. Even some of you who don’t smile please just control yourself. You go to work, you are not smiling, at your own house you are not smiling, you even come to Church you are not smiling. Where are you going to smile? Manage your bitterness. If you don’t manage your bitterness it divides us,” he added.