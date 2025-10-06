Bizarre way Kim Jong-un is ‘cracking down on women with breast implants’ in North Korea

It’s been reported that Kim Jong-un’s country has come up with an unorthodox way to check women for potential breast implants.

The North Korean dictator has allegedly asked his security to carry out the order in a move to deviate from ‘capitalist’ values, as sources claim that breast augmentation surgeries are perceived as an ‘un-socialist’ move by the leader.

Kim is said to be cracking down on his country’s population, with agents set to go undercover in order to question any women they may think are breaking the law.

In what is the latest extreme move from the 41-year-old, it seems like women will be criminally charged and punished if they are caught with the cosmetic enhancements.

The secrecy around North Korea has long been a mysterious topic of discussion, with officials appearing to wipe up any DNA of Kim from surfaces after his recent meeting with Vladimir Putin.

The pair recently attended China’s biggest ever military parade following the invitation from President Xi Jinping, which produced a terrifying image for the West.

News outlet Daily NK from across the border has said that Pyongyang appears to be cracking down on the country’s women who are looking to take power from their Supreme Leader over his people.

According to the South Korean publication, people have been taken to court over past instances, with one case allegedly involving two women and a doctor, with the procedure deemed illegal under his totalitarian dictatorship.

The trial was said to reveal that the silicone used for the surgeries was ‘smuggled’ in from China, with sources from North Hwanghae in North Korea stating: “In mid-September, at the cultural hall in the central district of Sariwon, a public trial was held for a doctor who had performed illegal breast surgery and for women who received the operations.”

The accused doctor reportedly hung his head throughout procedures, while the trial claimed the women wanted to ‘improve their figure’ with the cosmetic work.

Prosecutors allegedly stated: “Women living in a socialist system have been corrupted by bourgeois customs and have committed rotten capitalist acts.”

According to the outlet, the judge then stated that there would be ‘strict punishment’ for the ‘anti-socialist act’, going against the political system the country is run with.

It’s reported that then security service then physically examined the women in front of on-lookers, with many now in fear that they too could be subjected to this unsolicited touching as a result of the undercover police rollout.

A source told Daily NK that ‘strike teams have already been deployed in central districts of Pyongyang and are operating in plain clothes’.

They went on to say: “Women or private doctors caught could face criminal punishment, including being sent to labour camps, on charges of anti-socialism.”

Kim reportedly told officers to look out for women with changes to their bodies and send them to hospital to be looked at by doctors, with the trial now determining that said women would not be ‘intensively’ probed to find if they had work done on their breasts or not.