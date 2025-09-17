BIZECK PHIRI URGES LUNGU FAMILY TO COMPLY WITH COURT ORDER ON REPATRIATION





By Joseph Kaputula



Political historian Professor Bizeck Phiri is urging the family of late former President Edgar Lungu to comply with a court order to repatriate his remains to Zambia.





The Pretoria High Court yesterday dismissed the family’s application for leave to appeal against the judgement, which ordered the repatriation of the former president’s remains.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Professor Phiri believes there is no need for further legal battles and that the former president deserves a befitting burial according to Zambian customs.





Meanwhile, governance expert Wesley Miyanda says the Lungu family’s insistence on burying the former head of state in South Africa raises questions.



PHOENIX NEWS