Bizwell Mutale announces bid for Member of Parliament — presents economy-driven platform to transform Munali
Lusaka, 25 November, 2025— Bizwell Mutale has formally announced his candidacy for Member of Parliament for Munali constituency, unveiling a focused, economy-driven policy agenda designed to deliver jobs, improve public services, and strengthen safety and opportunity for youths, women, students and vulnerable traders across the constituency.
“Munali has talent, enterprise and resilience,” said Bizwell Mutale. “My campaign is rooted in practical, measurable policies that grow the local economy and ensure every resident — especially our young people, women, students and traders — can access skills, markets and public services. I am ready to work with communities, civic leaders, business and government to deliver results.”
A platform built on economic growth and inclusion.
Mutale’s manifesto centers on leveraging local economic growth to expand opportunity and public services. Key pillars include:
1. Local economic development and employment
- Create a Munali Economic Growth Plan (MEGP) prioritizing light manufacturing, and market-led services to generate sustainable jobs.
- Launch a constituency public works program for immediate employment — road repairs, sanitation block construction and drainage projects — with priority hiring for local youths and trainees.
2. Youth empowerment and skills
- Implement vocational training partnerships with technical colleges and private sector employers to align skills with market demand.
- Introduce internship and work-placement guarantees with local businesses and NGOs for graduating students.
- Support sports, arts and community leadership programs to build confidence and keep young people engaged and productive.
3. Women’s economic inclusion and social support
- Create a Women’s Market Upgrade and Microfinance Scheme to improve safety, storage and trading conditions and provide low-interest loans to scale women-led enterprises.
- Support childcare facilities and flexible training schedules to help mothers access skills and work.
4. Students and education support
- Expand bursary and mentorship programs for talented but disadvantaged students, partnering with universities, colleges and private sponsors.
- Improve learning environments by renovating classrooms, providing ICT hubs and ensuring safe transport routes to schools.
5. Protection for vulnerable traders
- Formalize vendor spaces with secure, hygienic stalls and fair licensing, coupled with capacity-building on bookkeeping, digital payments and market linkages.
- Introduce a rapid-response support fund to assist traders affected by disasters, evictions or economic shocks.
Public services and infrastructure
Mutale’s plan emphasizes tangible improvements to everyday services:
Health
- Strengthen partnerships with NGOs and health ministries to secure medical supplies and health education campaigns.
Roads and infrastructure
- Accelerate repair and maintenance of major arterial and feeder roads within Munali.
- Invest in safe pedestrian walkways, street lighting and drainage systems to reduce accidents and flooding.
Land security and safety
- Champion community land registration initiatives and accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms to protect tenure for homeowners, traders and small-scale investors.
- Work with local authorities to modernize land information systems and provide clear, affordable pathways to formal title where appropriate.
- Strengthen community policing partnerships, neighborhood watch programs and youth engagement to improve safety and reduce crime.
Water and sanitation
- Expand piped water access by prioritizing high-need neighborhoods and securing funding for boreholes and mini-supply schemes where main supply is delayed.
- Construct and rehabilitate public sanitation blocks and household toilet subsidy programs to reduce open defecation and improve public health.
- Implement solid waste management improvements, including regular collection schedules and recycling initiatives linked to job creation.
Safety and community resilience
- Develop a constituency emergency response plan for floods, fires and public health incidents with trained volunteers, early-warning systems and a rapid-response fund.
Accountability, partnerships and timelines
Mutale pledges transparency and measurable outcomes:
- Publish a Munali Progress Dashboard with quarterly updates on targets (job creation, clinic upgrades, road kilometers repaired, water connections among other issues .
“Change is not only about promises — it is about concrete plans and collective effort,” Mutale said. “I am ready to lead, to listen and to deliver for Munali.”