Bizwell Mutale announces bid for Member of Parliament — presents economy-driven platform to transform Munali

‎Lusaka, 25 November, 2025— Bizwell Mutale has formally announced his candidacy for Member of Parliament for Munali constituency, unveiling a focused, economy-driven policy agenda designed to deliver jobs, improve public services, and strengthen safety and opportunity for youths, women, students and vulnerable traders across the constituency.



‎“Munali has talent, enterprise and resilience,” said Bizwell Mutale. “My campaign is rooted in practical, measurable policies that grow the local economy and ensure every resident — especially our young people, women, students and traders — can access skills, markets and public services. I am ready to work with communities, civic leaders, business and government to deliver results.”


‎A platform built on economic growth and inclusion.

‎Mutale’s manifesto centers on leveraging local economic growth to expand opportunity and public services. Key pillars include:

‎1. Local economic development and employment
‎- Create a Munali Economic Growth Plan (MEGP) prioritizing light manufacturing,  and market-led services to generate sustainable jobs.



‎- Launch a constituency public works program for immediate employment — road repairs, sanitation block construction and drainage projects — with priority hiring for local youths and trainees.

‎2. Youth empowerment and skills
‎- Implement vocational training partnerships with technical colleges and private sector employers to align skills with market demand.



‎- Introduce internship and work-placement guarantees with local businesses and NGOs for graduating students.

‎- Support sports, arts and community leadership programs to build confidence and keep young people engaged and productive.



‎3. Women’s economic inclusion and social support
‎- Create a Women’s Market Upgrade and Microfinance Scheme to improve safety, storage and trading conditions and provide low-interest loans to scale women-led enterprises.
‎- Support childcare facilities and flexible training schedules to help mothers access skills and work.



‎4. Students and education support
‎- Expand bursary and mentorship programs for talented but disadvantaged students, partnering with universities, colleges and private sponsors.
‎- Improve learning environments by renovating classrooms, providing ICT hubs and ensuring safe transport routes to schools.



‎5. Protection for vulnerable traders
‎- Formalize vendor spaces with secure, hygienic stalls and fair licensing, coupled with capacity-building on bookkeeping, digital payments and market linkages.
‎- Introduce a rapid-response support fund to assist traders affected by disasters, evictions or economic shocks.



‎Public services and infrastructure
‎Mutale’s plan emphasizes tangible improvements to everyday services:

‎Health
‎- Strengthen partnerships with NGOs and health ministries to secure medical supplies and health education campaigns.



‎Roads and infrastructure
‎- Accelerate repair and maintenance of major arterial and feeder roads within Munali.
‎- Invest in safe pedestrian walkways, street lighting and drainage systems to reduce accidents and flooding.



‎Land security and safety
‎- Champion community land registration initiatives and accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms to protect tenure for homeowners, traders and small-scale investors.
‎- Work with local authorities to modernize land information systems and provide clear, affordable pathways to formal title where appropriate.
‎- Strengthen community policing partnerships, neighborhood watch programs and youth engagement to improve safety and reduce crime.



‎Water and sanitation
‎- Expand piped water access by prioritizing high-need neighborhoods and securing funding for boreholes and mini-supply schemes where main supply is delayed.


‎- Construct and rehabilitate public sanitation blocks and household toilet subsidy programs to reduce open defecation and improve public health.
‎- Implement solid waste management improvements, including regular collection schedules and recycling initiatives linked to job creation.



‎Safety and community resilience
‎- Develop a constituency emergency response plan for floods, fires and public health incidents with trained volunteers, early-warning systems and a rapid-response fund.



‎Accountability, partnerships and timelines
‎Mutale pledges transparency and measurable outcomes:
‎- Publish a Munali Progress Dashboard with quarterly updates on targets (job creation, clinic upgrades, road kilometers repaired, water connections among other issues .



‎“Change is not only about promises — it is about concrete plans and collective effort,” Mutale said. “I am ready to lead, to listen and to deliver for Munali.”

