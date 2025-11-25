‎

‎Bizwell Mutale announces bid for Member of Parliament — presents economy-driven platform to transform Munali

‎

‎Lusaka, 25 November, 2025— Bizwell Mutale has formally announced his candidacy for Member of Parliament for Munali constituency, unveiling a focused, economy-driven policy agenda designed to deliver jobs, improve public services, and strengthen safety and opportunity for youths, women, students and vulnerable traders across the constituency.



‎

‎“Munali has talent, enterprise and resilience,” said Bizwell Mutale. “My campaign is rooted in practical, measurable policies that grow the local economy and ensure every resident — especially our young people, women, students and traders — can access skills, markets and public services. I am ready to work with communities, civic leaders, business and government to deliver results.”



‎A platform built on economic growth and inclusion.

‎

‎Mutale’s manifesto centers on leveraging local economic growth to expand opportunity and public services. Key pillars include:

‎

‎1. Local economic development and employment

‎- Create a Munali Economic Growth Plan (MEGP) prioritizing light manufacturing, and market-led services to generate sustainable jobs.



‎

‎- Launch a constituency public works program for immediate employment — road repairs, sanitation block construction and drainage projects — with priority hiring for local youths and trainees.

‎

‎2. Youth empowerment and skills

‎- Implement vocational training partnerships with technical colleges and private sector employers to align skills with market demand.



‎

‎- Introduce internship and work-placement guarantees with local businesses and NGOs for graduating students.

‎

‎- Support sports, arts and community leadership programs to build confidence and keep young people engaged and productive.



‎

‎3. Women’s economic inclusion and social support

‎- Create a Women’s Market Upgrade and Microfinance Scheme to improve safety, storage and trading conditions and provide low-interest loans to scale women-led enterprises.

‎- Support childcare facilities and flexible training schedules to help mothers access skills and work.



‎

‎4. Students and education support

‎- Expand bursary and mentorship programs for talented but disadvantaged students, partnering with universities, colleges and private sponsors.

‎- Improve learning environments by renovating classrooms, providing ICT hubs and ensuring safe transport routes to schools.



‎

‎5. Protection for vulnerable traders

‎- Formalize vendor spaces with secure, hygienic stalls and fair licensing, coupled with capacity-building on bookkeeping, digital payments and market linkages.

‎- Introduce a rapid-response support fund to assist traders affected by disasters, evictions or economic shocks.



‎

‎Public services and infrastructure

‎Mutale’s plan emphasizes tangible improvements to everyday services:

‎

‎Health

‎- Strengthen partnerships with NGOs and health ministries to secure medical supplies and health education campaigns.



‎

‎Roads and infrastructure

‎- Accelerate repair and maintenance of major arterial and feeder roads within Munali.

‎- Invest in safe pedestrian walkways, street lighting and drainage systems to reduce accidents and flooding.



‎

‎Land security and safety

‎- Champion community land registration initiatives and accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms to protect tenure for homeowners, traders and small-scale investors.

‎- Work with local authorities to modernize land information systems and provide clear, affordable pathways to formal title where appropriate.

‎- Strengthen community policing partnerships, neighborhood watch programs and youth engagement to improve safety and reduce crime.



‎

‎Water and sanitation

‎- Expand piped water access by prioritizing high-need neighborhoods and securing funding for boreholes and mini-supply schemes where main supply is delayed.



‎- Construct and rehabilitate public sanitation blocks and household toilet subsidy programs to reduce open defecation and improve public health.

‎- Implement solid waste management improvements, including regular collection schedules and recycling initiatives linked to job creation.



‎

‎Safety and community resilience

‎- Develop a constituency emergency response plan for floods, fires and public health incidents with trained volunteers, early-warning systems and a rapid-response fund.



‎

‎Accountability, partnerships and timelines

‎Mutale pledges transparency and measurable outcomes:

‎- Publish a Munali Progress Dashboard with quarterly updates on targets (job creation, clinic upgrades, road kilometers repaired, water connections among other issues .



‎

‎“Change is not only about promises — it is about concrete plans and collective effort,” Mutale said. “I am ready to lead, to listen and to deliver for Munali.”