BIZWELL MUTALE OFFICIALLY ENDORSES PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026, URGES ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT HH AMID ECONOMIC CHALLENGES



‎Lusaka — Munali aspiring member of Parliament Bizwell Mutale has officially endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 presidential election, citing his government’s efforts to address the country’s energy crisis and economic challenges.

‎”This is a clear indication that President Hichilema is on the right track, and we need to support him to move Zambia forward,” Hon. Mutale said.



‎Mr Mutale, a UPND member and Zambian citizen, emphasized that the country was facing serious challenges left by the previous government, including a huge debt and a struggling economy.



‎”President Hichilema has inherited these problems, and it’s unfair to expect him to solve them overnight. We need to give him time and support to implement his policies and programs,” Mutale said.



‎ “Zambia had serious electricity problems in the last government led by PF under former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” he said, adding that the nation experienced “12 hours load‑shedding” and that purported fixes made ahead of past elections were “fake short term” measures.



‎‎Mr Mutale charged that huge loans taken by the previous government were “misused rather than addressing the actual problem.”

‎And Mutale warned against what he described as politically motivated attacks on Hichilema.

“There is so much Project Mulanfye against President Hakainde Hichilema,” he said, accusing some opposition figures of lacking tangible development records in their constituencies.



‎ “Some of the opposition… they have not even built a classroom or a well of drinking water to the people of Zambia,” he added.

‎He also argued that changing the head of state will not by itself fix Zambia’s difficulties, as the energy sector requires substantial investment and time to replace aging infrastructure and expand new energy sources.

“Changing the government or removing President Hakainde Hichilema will not resolve our current status,” he said, urging focus on long‑term solutions and economic recovery.

‎Mr Mutale framed his endorsement as a vote for “meaningful development, a stable economy and sustainable jobs for the youth and the nation at large.”

He also stressed a shift away from what he described as a culture of handouts: “Zambia is not a poor country… Zambia is a country of hard working men and women,” he said, pledging to support policies that promote work and investment rather than “free hand outs.”